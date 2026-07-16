Flagler Beach warns residents after large bee swarm found near fishing pier

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler Beach officials are asking residents and visitors to keep an eye out for large bee swarms after a group of bees was discovered near the city’s fishing pier earlier this week.

According to the City of Flagler Beach, the swarm was found on the South Eighth Street walkover near the pier.

A beekeeper was called in to assist and help the bees relocate to a new home.

Officials are reminding the public that bee swarms can appear suddenly and are encouraging anyone who spots a similar gathering of bees to contact the city for assistance.

Residents are asked to avoid disturbing large groups of bees and to report any new swarms they see in the area.

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