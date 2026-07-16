LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The countdown is on for Disney fans as Walt Disney World prepares to open its newest attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“The Magic of Disney Animation” will officially welcome guests on Sept. 14, bringing a new experience focused on the art, creativity, and storytelling behind some of Disney’s most beloved animated films.

The new space will celebrate classic Disney animation with interactive experiences for guests of all ages.

Walt Disney World announces opening date for new animation attraction

Visitors will have the chance to meet favorite Disney characters, explore an Alice in Wonderland-themed playground, and take part in a drawing class hosted by Olaf from “Frozen.”

Disney says the attraction is designed to give guests a closer look at the imagination and craftsmanship that bring animated stories to life.

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