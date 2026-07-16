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FHP: Man dies after van strikes him near DeLand

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
FILE IMAGE: Florida Highway Patrol cruiser with lights activated State troopers say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a van near DeLand on July 15, 2026. (WFTV staff)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near DeLand.

Florida Highway Patrol said it happened along Spring Garden Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to FHP investigators, a van traveling northbound struck a man who, for unknown reasons, was down on the roadway near the intersection of Douglas Avenue.

The man, age 37, was rushed to AdventHealth DeLand hospital but did not survive.

The driver of the 2020 Ford Transit van was uninjured and remained on scene following the collision, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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