Over 64,000 new businesses formed in Florida during June

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida recorded more new business formations than any other state in June, according to a report from Registered Agents Inc.

The company said more than 64,000 businesses were formed in Florida during the month.

Nationwide, 548,060 new businesses were formed in June, up 11.8% from June 2025, according to the report.

Nearly 3.5 million businesses were formed across the country during the first six months of 2026.

Registered Agents Inc. said the figures are based on state-level business filings cross-referenced with U.S. Census Bureau data.

The report described June as the strongest June on record for new business formations and said activity remained elevated despite a typical summer slowdown.

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