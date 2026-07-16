New Stetson Law Center and mixed-use hub planned for Tampa riverfront

TAMPA, Fla. — Stetson University is partnering with Bromley Companies on a proposed mixed-use redevelopment of its Tampa Law Center property near the Hillsborough Riverwalk and Interstate 275.

The 6.5-acre site could eventually include a new Stetson law center, hotel, residential units, offices, retail, restaurants and green space.

Stetson said the new law center would be developed during the first phase of the project, allowing coursework and campus operations to continue without interruption at the existing facility.

The university has owned the Tampa property for 25 years and plans to retain ownership of the new law center. It would also have permanent access to the planned hotel and parking garage.

University leaders said the project would provide a more modern academic setting and support the expansion of continuing education and degree programs in Tampa.

The development is also intended to create a more walkable connection between downtown Tampa, the Heights District and the Riverwalk.

Bromley Companies is the developer behind Midtown Tampa, a 1.8 million-square-foot mixed-use district connecting Westshore and downtown.

A groundbreaking is tentatively planned for late 2027, though the timeline and scope remain subject to further planning.

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