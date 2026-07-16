Former Howey-in-the-Hills police chief accused of sexual misconduct with suspect’s wife

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. — An internal investigation report released by Howey-in-the-Hills town officials provides new details about the circumstances leading to the resignation of former Police Chief Michael Giddens.

Giddens resigned on June 3 while under investigation following allegations that he had sexual encounters while on duty with the wife of a man his department was investigating for a felony crime.

The nearly 80-page report states that the investigation began after a complaint was filed with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in November 2025. According to the report, a Pasco County corrections officer told FDLE his girlfriend had been inappropriately involved with Giddens in the past.

Investigators said Giddens first contacted the woman in March 2025 while investigating her husband in connection with a complaint alleging contractor fraud. The report alleges Giddens and the woman exchanged text messages before meeting at a hotel, where they had sex while Giddens was on duty, allegedly conducting surveillance on her home.

Records included in the report indicate a second encounter occurred on May 30, 2025. Investigators said the two met at a Chili’s restaurant before going to the same hotel for another sexual encounter. The report states that hotel records and the woman’s statements corroborated the meetings.

The woman told investigators both encounters were consensual and that she never felt harassed or forced by Giddens.

The investigation concluded that no crimes had been committed.

Giddens was placed on administrative leave in May 2026 after an anonymous tip to the town led to an internal investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He resigned before the investigation was completed, saying in a statement that he was stepping down to protect the integrity of the police department and would not allow his personal life to interfere with his job.

According to the investigation report, Giddens spent more than three decades in Florida law enforcement. He began his career with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked from 1994 to 2002, before joining the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, where he served from 2002 to 2024.

He joined the Howey-in-the-Hills Police Department as a lieutenant before being promoted to police chief in October 2025.

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