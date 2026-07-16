DeLand firefighters rescue unconscious man from tree

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand Fire Rescue crews rescued a man who became unresponsive while working in a tree on South Salisbury Avenue on July 16.

The man was hanging upside down in an unstable homemade harness, according to the DeLand Fire Department.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to reach him and secured him with a rope harness before the homemade equipment could fail.

Man rescued from tree

In a statement the fire department said, “Thanks to the professionalism, teamwork, and quick decision-making of DeLand Fire Rescue crews, the incident concluded with a safe outcome“

Rescue from tree

After being safely lowered from the tree, the man was evaluated by EMS and transported to the hospital by a family member.

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