Local

Former Marine arrested for threatening to kill Donald Trump

Federal prosecutors said Upham called for the overthrow of the Trump administration and described using a semiautomatic rifle to kill the president

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Trump President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Washington, before signing an executive order. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Marine and state prosecutor has been arrested on a federal charge of threatening to kill President Donald Trump, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

William L. Upham, 35, of Jacksonville, appeared in federal court Thursday and was ordered detained.

According to the criminal complaint, the U.S. Secret Service received reports about videos Upham allegedly posted on social media while wearing a military uniform.

Federal prosecutors said Upham called for the overthrow of the Trump administration and described using a semiautomatic rifle to kill the president.

Authorities also said Upham later sent a message to a third party stating that he had made the videos to “declare war” against Trump and would kill him “at the time that God chooses.”

Investigators said Upham had access to firearms and had made concerning statements to law enforcement as recently as July.

Upham faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

A criminal complaint is an allegation, and Upham is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

0

Most Read