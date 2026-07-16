Former Marine arrested for threatening to kill Donald Trump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Marine and state prosecutor has been arrested on a federal charge of threatening to kill President Donald Trump, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

William L. Upham, 35, of Jacksonville, appeared in federal court Thursday and was ordered detained.

According to the criminal complaint, the U.S. Secret Service received reports about videos Upham allegedly posted on social media while wearing a military uniform.

Federal prosecutors said Upham called for the overthrow of the Trump administration and described using a semiautomatic rifle to kill the president.

Authorities also said Upham later sent a message to a third party stating that he had made the videos to “declare war” against Trump and would kill him “at the time that God chooses.”

Investigators said Upham had access to firearms and had made concerning statements to law enforcement as recently as July.

Upham faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

A criminal complaint is an allegation, and Upham is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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