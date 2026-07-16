Orlando Dreamers release updated data in attempts to bring MLB to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Baseball Dreamers announced on Tuesday, July 14, that an updated economic impact study from JLL projects more than $72 billion in economic impact for Orange County over the next 30 years.

The project is expected to create more than 38,000 jobs during its construction phase and more than 52,000 permanent jobs.

This comes after the Dreamers installed a second sign downtown at its headquarters.

The updated study indicates the project will generate an average of $32 million in additional annual Tourist Development Tax (TDT) revenues. These resources would support local businesses and enable investment in transportation, workforce housing, public safety, parks, and other community priorities, improving residents’ quality of life.

Baseball Hall-of-Famer and Orlando Dreamers Major League Baseball Ambassador Barry Larkin emphasized the unique opportunity for the region. “Orange County has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to step up to the plate and attract an MLB franchise,” Larkin said. “The Dreamers are financially ready from our side, having in place in excess of $2 billion combined for team acquisition and stadium financing. Now we need our local elected officials to make a statement to Major League Baseball that Orlando is ready to be a Major League city.”

The Dreamers have advanced their stadium design and surrounding development plans over recent months. This includes a 45,000-seat domed stadium on a 35.5-acre site located at the intersection of International Drive and State Road 528. The plans incorporate non-baseball-related events and supplemental construction beyond the stadium.

Orlando is currently ranked as the 15th-largest media market in the country, having surpassed Miami, Denver, and Minneapolis-St. Paul recently. The area is expected to soon surpass Detroit to become the 14th-largest media market, making it the largest without an MLB team.

Updated renderings for the proposed state-of-the-art domed stadium will be shared this summer. The Dreamers plan to have a meeting to provide further details to the upcoming Citizen Advisory Task Force on the Tourist Development Tax. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

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