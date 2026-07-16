DNA links 13-foot alligator to fatal Econlockhatchee River attack

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida wildlife investigators confirmed the 13-foot alligator responsible for killing a 31-year-old Orlando woman after last month’s Econlockhatchee River attack.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced that DNA evidence matched Brittany Clark to the 13-foot alligator involved in the June 28 attack.

Clark was swimming with friends in the Econlockhatchee River near the Barr Street Trailhead in Little Big Econ State Forest when she was bitten by an alligator, suffering catastrophic injuries. Her friends pulled her out and called 911, but she later died at a hospital.

In the hours after the attack, FWC officers, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper responded, removing two large alligators and collecting biological samples for the investigation.

FWC said recent laboratory testing confirmed Clark’s DNA matched the 13-foot alligator captured at the attack site, identifying it as the animal responsible for the fatal attack.

The agency said its investigation remains active and that additional records and information will be released once it is complete.

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