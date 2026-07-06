New details emerge in tragic alligator attack that killed Orlando woman

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A newly released Medical Examiner’s report is providing more details about the fatal alligator attack that claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman in the Econ River in Seminole County.

According to the report, Brittany Clark was swimming in shallow water when an alligator bit her arm and began performing what is known as a “death roll.”

The report says Clark’s boyfriend, Chance Allison, grabbed the alligator in an attempt to save her.

During the struggle, the alligator pulled both Clark and Allison underwater before biting Clark on her other arm.

Investigators say the alligator eventually released Clark, allowing Allison to bring her to shore, where he immediately began CPR.

Clark was transported to the hospital but died on the way.

Family, friends remember woman killed in Florida alligator attack as ‘a fun-loving soul’

Following the attack, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) captured and euthanized two alligators from the area, one measuring 12 and a half feet and the other was 13 feet long.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, investigators believe they captured the alligator responsible for the attack.

The report states that a row of teeth on one of the alligator’s jaws was consistent with the bite marks found on Clark’s body.

The Barr Street Trailhead remains closed and will stay closed until further notice.

FWC says its investigation into the attack remains active.

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