2-year-old dies after being found in hot car, fourth death in Florida this year

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — A 2-year-old child died after being found in a hot car on Sunday in Hallandale Beach.

The toddler’s death tragically marks at least the 10th hot car death involving a child in the United States this year.

The tragedy is also the fourth hot car death reported in Florida in 2026.

Earlier cases in the state occurred in Winter Haven on March 31, Riverview on June 20, and Plantation on June 29.

According to Kids and Car Safety, at least 1,182 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990.

Another 7,500 children have survived after being trapped in hot vehicles, often suffering injuries ranging from minor to severe.

The organization says approximately 86% of children who die in hot cars are age 3 or younger.

In more than half of the cases, about 54%, the child was unknowingly left in the vehicle by an otherwise loving and responsible parent or caregiver.

Safety advocates urge parents and caregivers to always check the back seat before locking a vehicle, place a personal item such as a purse, briefcase or phone in the back seat as a reminder, and never leave a child alone in a vehicle, even for a short time.

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