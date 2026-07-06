Domestic incident leads to arrest of Marcellus Wiley at Orlando resort

ORLANDO, Fla. — Updates are coming in after Marcellus Wiley was arrested at an Orlando resort following his wife’s report of a domestic incident over the holiday weekend.

Marcellus Wiley, Former NFL player and longtime sports analyst Former NFL player and longtime sports analyst Marcellus Wiley was arrested over the holiday weekend in Central Florida, according to jail records.

The report obtained by Channel 9 states that his wife alleged Wiley threatened to kill her and intentionally poked her in the face while standing over her. Their 7-year-old daughter was present at the time.

Although his wife mentioned a wider, unreported history of alleged violence and indicated her intention to pursue a divorce, deputies observed no visible injuries, and she refused medical treatment.

Although there was no physical evidence and conflicting accounts, deputies found probable cause based on the victim’s sworn written statement.

Wiley was taken into custody and booked at the Orange County Jail, with a $1,000 bond set for the next day.

He was released on Monday, July 6.

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