July 4th celebration ends in deadly mass shooting during teen takeover in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a mass shooting during a teen takeover over the weekend left one person dead and at least six others injured.

According to officials, the shooting happened following a Fourth of July celebration in downtown Pensacola.

Police said a 19-year-old man was killed, while at least six other people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Investigators are continuing to search for the shooter.

At this time, police believe the shooting was targeted.

The violence comes as Florida officials intensify efforts to crack down on so-called “teen takeovers,” large gatherings that can attract hundreds of young people and sometimes lead to criminal activity or violence.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier recently announced a statewide crackdown on teen takeovers, warning that those who organize or even attend the events could face serious criminal charges.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Pensacola Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

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