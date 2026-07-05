Sports analyst Marcellus Wiley arrested on domestic battery charge in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Former NFL player and longtime sports analyst Marcellus Wiley was arrested over the holiday weekend in Central Florida, according to jail records.

Records show Wiley, 51, was arrested on July 4 and held without bond in Orange County Jail for domestic battery. He remained in custody as of Sunday.

Information about the alleged incident, such as the location and involved parties, has not been disclosed yet. Channel 9 confirmed the arrest through jail records and reached out to law enforcement for more details.

Wiley, a former NFL defensive end, gained national recognition during his football career and later transitioned into broadcasting, where he became a prominent sports commentator.

This is a developing story.

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