2 dead after fire rips through Winter Haven home

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Officials say two people died in a house fire Sunday morning in Polk County.

According to Winter Haven Public Safety Department, the fire broke out around 10:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of 5th St NE.

Winter Haven Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the single-story residence after receiving a 911 call.

Officials said firefighters arrived to heavy fire and quickly learned that two elderly adults were trapped inside the back of the home.

Deadly house fire Winter Haven Public Safety Department say a man and woman died on July 5, 2026 after an electrical issue sparked a house fire. (Winter Haven Public Safety Department)

Crews reportedly contained the blaze within minutes, but soon after entered the house and said they located a male resident and a female visitor deceased.

Winter Haven Fire Chief Drew Neubrand extended his condolences regarding the incident.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic fire.”

Officials said two others were able to evacuate the house before firefighters arrived.

Neubrand added, “We also recognize the impact this incident has on our entire community, and we are grateful that two adults were able to escape safely.”

Fire officials say an electrical fault at an outlet in the back of the home sparked the fire.

The medical examiner will determine the official causes of death of the two victims.

Deadly house fire Winter Haven Public Safety Department say a man and woman died on July 5, 2026 after an electrical issue sparked a house fire. (Winter Haven Public Safety Department)

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