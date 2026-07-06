Deadly Fourth of July weekend at Volusia beaches: 2 drown, more than 200 swimmers rescued

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly Fourth of July weekend along Volusia County’s coastline has prompted renewed warnings from beach officials and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office about dangerous rip currents and hazardous beach conditions.

According to Volusia Beach Safety, two people drowned over the holiday weekend, while lifeguards and first responders rescued more than 200 swimmers caught in dangerous surf.

Deputies spent the weekend patrolling the beaches and warning visitors about the rough conditions, urging swimmers to stay out of the water when rip current risks are high.

Body camera video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows one deputy jumping into action after spotting a swimmer in distress.

The deputy quickly dropped his gear, ran into the ocean and swam out to the struggling swimmer, successfully bringing the person back to shore.

The rescue came amid a weekend marked by multiple water emergencies.

Volusia Beach Safety said a 60-year-old Daytona Beach man drowned Friday near the Hartford Avenue beach approach, an area that is not staffed by lifeguards.

Authorities also identified the second victim as 17-year-old Amareon Anthony of Orlando.

Officials said Anthony was caught in a rip current on Friday, south of the Daytona Beach Pier. After an extensive search, he was found on Saturday.

In addition to the dangerous surf, severe weather created more hazards along the coast.

Storms moved through the area over the weekend, and officials reported two separate incidents in which people were struck by lightning within a 30-minute span.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is reminding beachgoers to always swim near staffed lifeguard towers, pay attention to warning flags, and stay out of the water when rip current conditions are dangerous or storms are approaching.

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