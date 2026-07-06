Seminole County Fire Department’s Sharon Gregory designated as CPST-I

, Fla. — Public Safety Specialist Sharon Gregory of the Seminole County Fire Department was recently designated as one of only eight new Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician Instructors (CPST-I) in Florida. This new role allows her to train and certify new Child Passenger Safety Technicians and lead certification classes.

Gregory is currently the only CPST Instructor in Seminole County. Statewide, fewer than 100 CPST Instructors are in place, and only 45% of Florida counties currently have one.

Gregory has served as a nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technician since 2015.

Over the past three years, the Seminole County Fire Department has inspected or installed more than 250 car seats. The department averages approximately 60 inspections annually.

In addition to Gregory, the Seminole County Fire Department has three other nationally Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians on staff. These technicians include one fire lieutenant, one firefighter/paramedic, and one Dispatch member.

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