More rain and storms expected to continue through Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an active end to the holiday weekend, and more rain and storms are likely for Monday.

The scattered storms will quickly wind down this evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 5, 2026 (WFTV)

The unsettled weather pattern continues to start the work week. More PM rain and storms are likely across the area, with highs in the low 90s.

Some drier air begins to nudge into the region on Tuesday. This will reduce storm coverage some with the best chance for activity in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 5, 2026 (WFTV)

Even more dry air moves in mid-to-late week, further reducing rain chances. This also allows heat to build, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

We will likely end the week on a hot note, with just a few widely scattered storms on Friday. Temps will soar into the upper 90s.

Next weekend also looks hot, with slightly higher chances of storms.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group