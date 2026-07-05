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Heat and humidity to increase thunderstorm chances in the afternoon

Forecast: High temps, 100°+ heat index, and afternoon thunderstorms with heavy rain & wind

By Daniel McFarland, WFTV.com
Sunday Morning WX Report Morning Forecast: Sunday, July 5, 2026
By Daniel McFarland, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — More heat and humidity today will increase the likelihood of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will once again remain in the low to mid-90s across the entire area.

Sunday Morning WX Report Morning Forecast: Sunday, July 5, 2026

The heat index will be over 100° across central Florida. This is not expected to change over the next 7 to 10 days.

Sunday Morning WX Report Morning Forecast: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Rain chances today will once again occur in the afternoon and evening.

A few thunderstorms are possible with the main threats being more heavy rain similar to yesterday, frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible, and severe weather is unlikely but cannot be ruled out.

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