Weather warnings issued as strong storms move through Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The National Weather Service has issued weather warnings in multiple Central Florida counties.

ACTIVE ALERTS

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for western Flagler County until 4:00 PM.

This includes Andalusia.

Movement is north at 10 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail.

Additional strong to severe storms are possible this July 4th across parts of Central Florida through early evening.

FLAGLER 4PM 7-4-26 FLAGLER 4PM 7-4-26

EXPIRED ALERTS

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