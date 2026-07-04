FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eight people, including an infant and a child, were safely rescued after a vessel capsized off the coast of Fort Myers Beach.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach, crews responded quickly to the emergency and successfully recovered all eight individuals from the water without loss of life.

“A successful mission is measured by the lives brought home safely,” the station said in a social media statement following the rescue.

The Coast Guard credited the professionalism, communication, and teamwork of everyone involved in the operation for the successful outcome.

0 of 7 Coast Guard rescues 8, including infant and child, after vessel capsizes “When seconds matter, preparation, communication, and teamwork make all the difference” Coast Guard rescues 8, including infant and child, after vessel capsizes “When seconds matter, preparation, communication, and teamwork make all the difference” Coast Guard rescues 8, including infant and child, after vessel capsizes “When seconds matter, preparation, communication, and teamwork make all the difference” Coast Guard rescues 8, including infant and child, after vessel capsizes “When seconds matter, preparation, communication, and teamwork make all the difference” Coast Guard rescues 8, including infant and child, after vessel capsizes “When seconds matter, preparation, communication, and teamwork make all the difference” Coast Guard rescues 8, including infant and child, after vessel capsizes “When seconds matter, preparation, communication, and teamwork make all the difference”

“When seconds matter, preparation, communication, and teamwork make all the difference,” the statement noted.

The Coast Guard expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Southwest Florida community and said they were thankful the incident ended with everyone returning home safely.

“Our thoughts are with those involved, and we’re proud of every responder who played a role in this successful rescue,” the station said.

Authorities have not released additional details about what caused the vessel to capsize or the identities of those rescued.

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