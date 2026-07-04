Pilot and passenger injured after plane hits power lines in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An ultralight aircraft made an emergency landing on State Road 60 in Mulberry on Saturday morning after striking power lines shortly after takeoff, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on July 4, 2026, in the westbound lanes of SR 60.

Authorities said the aircraft experienced what they described as an “extremely hard landing” after colliding with power lines moments after becoming airborne. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and began directing traffic around the downed aircraft.

Pilot and passenger injured after plane hits power lines The pilot and his passenger, identified as a local father and his adult son who was visiting from New York

The pilot and his passenger, identified as a local father and his adult son who was visiting from New York, were transported by Polk County Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital. Officials said both are expected to be okay.

The crash temporarily affected traffic on SR 60. Eastbound lanes remained open, while westbound traffic was diverted into the eastbound lanes under the direction of sheriff’s deputies.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released. It is unclear whether the incident will be investigated by federal aviation authorities.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays while emergency crews continue to work at the scene.

#BREAKING Polk County Sheriff’s deputies are directing traffic around this ultralight plane that had an extremely hard landing in #Mulberry on SR 60 in the westbound lanes after hitting power lines shortly after takeoff.



The pilot and his passenger, a father who is local and… pic.twitter.com/cDPbuyinvh — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) July 4, 2026

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