2026 AAU Boys Basketball World Championships returns to Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) will host the 2026 AAU Boys Basketball World Championships from July 2 to July 9, 2026. The event returns to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, marking its 27th year at the facility.

The week-long championship is expected to welcome approximately 43,650 attendees to Central Florida.

Teams from 7U/1st Grade through 19U/12th Grade divisions will compete, showcasing their skills during the penultimate event for the AAU Basketball summer.

The older age divisions, 14U/8th Grade through 19U/12th Grade, will tip off from July 2 to July 5. Following that, the younger divisions, 7U/1st Grade through 13U/7th Grade, will conclude the tournament from July 6 to July 9.

Sports Vice President Adam Ball at Walt Disney World Resort highlighted the focus on player experience. “This event brings together some of the top young talent in the game, and we’re focused on creating experiences that stay with them beyond their time here,” Ball said. “That comes to life through elite competition, incredible cast members, and world-class facilities with one-of-a-kind Disney magic.”

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