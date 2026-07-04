Volusia County lifeguard hospitalized after indirect lightning strike in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County lifeguard was transported to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation after being indirectly struck by lightning Friday afternoon in Ormond Beach.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the Seminole Approach, where the lifeguard was assisting a beach patron to their vehicle. While standing next to his patrol vehicle, the vehicle was struck by lightning, and the electrical current transferred indirectly to the lifeguard.

The lifeguard was medically evaluated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further precautionary assessment. No additional information about his condition has been released.

According to a spokesperson for Volusia County Beach Safety, the incident remains under evaluation, and the lifeguard was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

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