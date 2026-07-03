Central Florida Zoo introduces Dolce and Pearl, two of the eight sloths in its care

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Garden has introduced two of the eight sloths currently in its care: Dolce and Pearl.

Dolce, a male Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth, is known for his curious personality. Zoo officials say he is always interested in what his keepers are doing. He was named by Behavioral Husbandry Coordinator Kayce after the musical term “dolce,” which means to play gently, softly or sweetly—a name officials say reflects his calm and inquisitive nature.

dolce and pearl

Pearl, a female two-toed sloth, has a personality all her own. Keepers say her reddish-tinted fur helps her stand out, and each morning she eagerly awaits breakfast. She often follows her caretakers, seemingly letting them know they have placed her food in the “wrong” spot.

Pearl

According to zoo officials, the remaining eight sloths remain stable and are being closely monitored.

The animals are being cared for by a dedicated team in a behind-the-scenes, isolated area as part of their ongoing care.

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