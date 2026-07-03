Eagles star Jalen Carter gives back with free youth camp in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion Jalen Carter will host a Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, July 11, at his alma mater, Apopka High School.

The event begins at 10:00 am and will feature performance training and fundamental football instruction for children ages 7-17.

Participants will engage in agility and speed development, competitive drills, and skill stations.

Each camper will receive free giveaways, a camp t-shirt, and lunch during the event.

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