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Eagles star Jalen Carter gives back with free youth camp in Apopka

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Jalen Carter football camp (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

APOPKA, Fla. — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion Jalen Carter will host a Free Youth Football Camp on Saturday, July 11, at his alma mater, Apopka High School.

The event begins at 10:00 am and will feature performance training and fundamental football instruction for children ages 7-17.

Participants will engage in agility and speed development, competitive drills, and skill stations.

Each camper will receive free giveaways, a camp t-shirt, and lunch during the event.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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