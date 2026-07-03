Eldron Boulevard in Palm Bay closed due to crash

PALM BAY, Fla. — A crash has closed a portion of Eldron Boulevard in Palm Bay, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said Eldron Boulevard Southeast is closed at Digby Road Southeast because of the crash.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended period.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route until the roadway reopens.

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