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Voluisa County man dies after being pulled from ocean unresponsive

Man found unresponsive 80-100 meters offshore.

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Volusia County Beach Safety Lifeguards in Volusia County.
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 60-year-old Daytona Beach man has died after a reported drowning Friday afternoon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Beach Safety crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to The Hartford Approach in Daytona Beach.

When rescuers arrived, they found the man unresponsive about 80 to 100 meters offshore. According to Volusia County Beach Safety, a kayak operator had reached the man first and was keeping him afloat until first responders arrived.

Lifeguards brought the man to shore and immediately began lifesaving measures before he was transported to a local hospital by emergency medical personnel.

Volusia County Beach Safety said the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

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Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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