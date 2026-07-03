TONIGHT: Fireworks and festivities await at ‘Red Hot & Boom’ in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — One of Central Florida’s largest and most popular patriotic holiday events actually happens on July 3.

The City of Altamonte Springs is gearing up for its annual “Red Hot & Boom” celebration.

The free event features live music, food, and fireworks. It usually draws around 200,000 visitors.

Don't let traffic slow down your #RedHotandBoom fun!🚦Plan ahead before you head out by reviewing road closures, recommended routes and helpful traffic tips. Learn more: https://t.co/5WRlwSSafX #LiveAltamonte #RHB26 pic.twitter.com/3PqJ8kS8xJ — Altamonte Springs (@CityofAltamonte) July 1, 2026

Officials want to remind guests that along with all the fun comes concerns over summer heat and potential storms.

While spectators tend to jockey for premium seating, first responders have a suggestion regarding arrival time.

Red Hot & Boom Setup continues in Altamonte Springs as the city gears up for its 27th Annual Red Hot & Boom celebration. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

“Don’t come out too early, you’re going to be out in the heat and sun. There is not a lot of shade out there,” Dave Williams with Seminole County Fire Department said.

Something else to consider this year: Altamonte Mall will close at 5 p.m., so festival guests won’t be able to duck into the mall Friday evening for shelter from potential storms.

Red Hot & Boom officially kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at Cranes Roost Park.

The fireworks display is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

For complete information on tonight’s event, click HERE.

#RedHotandBoom is TOMORROW! 🎉🤩 Join us as we celebrate 29 years of this great event and America's 250th birthday. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music featuring @IAmChrisLane, #BlueStoneCircle and #WishRadio along with mouthwatering food, family-friendly fun and one of… pic.twitter.com/U59rz4Kc8Y — Altamonte Springs (@CityofAltamonte) July 2, 2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group