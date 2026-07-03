AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ safe ride program returns for Independence Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA wants to help in the effort to keep impaired drivers off the road this Fourth of July holiday.

The auto club will reactivate its “Tow to Go” program from July 3-6.

The program was created to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers who are in a bind.

It works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

The tow truck then transports that person and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of the pickup spot.

“Tow to Go provides a last-resort option that can prevent a tragedy before it happens and ultimately save lives,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

The free, confidential service is available to both members and non-members of AAA.

But AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“Tow to Go is there if you need it, but it’s not a substitute for proper planning,” Jenkins said. “The safest choice is always to arrange a ride before you go out.”

Tow to Go will operate from 6 p.m. on Friday, July 3 through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6.

Here’s the number to call if you’re in a pinch and need a ride:

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

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