Avelo Airlines adds nonstop flights from McKinney to four Florida cities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday they are expanding their commercial air service from McKinney National Airport (DTX). They are adding non stop flights to four Florida cities including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.

The flights will operate on 184-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 jet aircraft, with introductory one-way fares starting at $99. The first checked bag will be free.

Avelo Airlines (Karlo Punzal)

“We are thrilled to be the launch and anchor airline at McKinney. For Florida travelers, this new service offers a convenient, affordable way to reach one of the country’s fastest-growing regions without the hassle of navigating larger, more congested Dallas-area airports,” said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy.

“Combined with our everyday low fares, the ease and convenience of flying through McKinney National Airport, and our industry-leading on-time performance, these routes deliver a travel experience our Customers will love.”

Departures will begin November 2026.

DTX to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport (FLL) Flights begin Thursday, November 19

Five-times weekly service

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays DTX to Fort Myers, Fla.

Southwest Florida Int’l Airport (RSW) Flights begin Wednesday, November 11

Twice-weekly service

Wednesdays and Saturdays DTX to Orlando, Fla.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) Flights begin Thursday, November 12

Five-times weekly service

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays DTX to Tampa, Fla.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) Flights begin Thursday, November 19

Four-times weekly service

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

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