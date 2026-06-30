Weather warnings issued for Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued weather warnings in multiple Central Florida counties.

ACTIVE ALERTS

EXPIRED ALERTS

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake and Orange on June 30th at 3:00 P.M. Please seek shelter indoors immediately.

Gusts may reach speeds of up to 60 mph, and hail could occur. Keep a safe distance from windows.

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