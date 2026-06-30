Lake County deputies search for missing 87-year-old with dementia

GROVELAND, Fla. — Lake County deputies are asking for help finding a missing 87-year-old man with dementia.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph J. Zdrodowski, of Groveland, was last seen earlier Tuesday.

Deputies said Zdrodowski was last seen driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Florida tag CL84ZY.

Joseph Zdrodowski

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, black pants and a NASA hat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who sees Zdrodowski is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

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