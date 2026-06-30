Federal prosecutors file update in Carnival cruise ship murder case

MIAMI, Fla. — Federal prosecutors have filed a new update in the criminal case against Timothy Hudson, the stepbrother accused of sexually assaulting and murdering 18-year-old Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival cruise ship last year.

According to the government’s third Speedy Trial Report, filed Tuesday, prosecutors said 21 non-excludable days have elapsed under the federal Speedy Trial Act since Hudson’s arraignment on April 22.

The filing states that 48 days have been excluded from the speedy trial calculation because of court orders and continuances. No days have been excluded for pretrial motions or other statutory reasons.

Hudson’s trial remains scheduled to begin on Sept. 8, 2026. The filing also states that, under the Speedy Trial Act, the latest permissible trial start date is Oct. 27, 2026.

The report was submitted to comply with the court’s requirement that prosecutors provide regular updates on the status of the case.

Hudson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse charges in connection with Kepner’s death. Her body was discovered aboard the Carnival Horizon in November 2025 as the ship returned to Miami.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group