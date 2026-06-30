St. Cloud girl with cerebral palsy receives adaptive tricycle from Wheelchairs 4 Kids

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A 4-year-old St. Cloud girl with cerebral palsy is getting a new way to ride and play outside with her family.

Nora received an adaptive tricycle through Wheelchairs 4 Kids and the Harper Family Charitable Foundation, according to a news release from Wheelchairs 4 Kids.

Nora was diagnosed with triplegic cerebral palsy when she was 2 years old. Because of her condition, she is unable to safely ride a traditional bicycle, the organization said.

Nora Wheelchairs4kids Nora was diagnosed with triplegic cerebral palsy when she was 2 years old. Because of her condition, she is unable to safely ride a traditional bicycle, the organization said.

The adaptive tricycle provides support and stability to help Nora ride safely while building strength, improving coordination and staying active with her family.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids said the equipment will help Nora participate more fully in outdoor play and experience more independence.

The organization provides wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications, and other medical equipment at no charge to families through its Let’s Roll program.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids also hosts events for children through its Wheely Fun Days inclusion program.

To learn more, visit Wheelchairs4kids.org or call 727-946-0963.

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