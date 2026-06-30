NASA announces $20 billion moon base project at lunar south pole

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA recently announced their plan to develop a moon base at the lunar south pole, with an estimated cost of approximately $20 billion.

NASA Moon Base Mission NASA recently announced its plan to develop a moon base at the lunar south pole, with an estimated cost of approximately $20 billion.

The base will be a vital part of lunar landing missions, providing a cozy home and workplace for astronauts as they explore the moon and get ready for exciting future missions to Mars.

The project focuses on maximizing astronaut safety upon moon landing. NASA aims to minimize potential risks and ensure a safer experience for all personnel involved.

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