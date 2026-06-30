Orlando woman identified after deadly alligator attack on Econlockhatchee River

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has identified the woman who died following an alligator attack on the Econlockhatchee River in Seminole County.

According to FWC, 31-year-old Brittany Clark of Orlando was bitten by an alligator while swimming with friends on June 28 near the Barr Street Trailhead in the Little Big Econ State Forest.

Investigators said Clark’s friends helped her reach the shore and called 911. She was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

FWC and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, along with a contracted nuisance alligator trapper. Officials said a 13-foot alligator found at the location of the attack and a 12.5-foot alligator located about a half-mile away were captured and killed. Samples from both alligators have been collected as FWC continues to investigate the incident.

FWC said serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. The agency operates the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP), which responds to reports of alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets, or property.

Anyone with concerns about a nuisance alligator can contact FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

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