CENTRAL FLORIDA — More rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tomorrow, with isolated pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning two major threats to watch for during the afternoon.

The humidity we have been tracking is still in place, allowing us to have widespread rain and some weaker thunderstorms.

Severe weather as of now looks unlikely for tomorrow afternoon but cannot be entirely ruled out.

Isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for Central Florida tomorrow Severe weather as of now looks unlikely for tomorrow afternoon but cannot be entirely ruled out

The main impacts of any strong thunderstorms will continue to be pockets of heavy rain. Frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

What makes the heavy rain so bad with this kind of setup is that Central Florida lacks any steering winds. When storms develop due to the heat and humidity, they can cause 2 to 3 inches of rain to fall in a very short amount of time.

Isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for Central Florida tomorrow Severe weather as of now looks unlikely for tomorrow afternoon but cannot be entirely ruled out

High temperatures will continue to hover between the low and mid 90s. The heat index will also stay around 100° for the afternoons.

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