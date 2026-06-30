SeaWorld Orlando debuts Red, White & BBQ to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is turning up the heat this summer with the debut of Red, White & BBQ, an all-new experience celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

The event will take place on weekends from July 4 through August 23, 2026.

“Red, White & BBQ celebrates America’s 250th birthday with regional barbecue favorites from across the country,” according to SeaWorld officials.

Guests can enjoy everything from smoked meats and barbecue classics to indulgent treats like loaded BBQ sundae cups and Bananas Foster pudding cups.

Event food stations will highlight signature styles from top BBQ destinations across the U.S., including:

Kansas City BBQ featuring BBQ ribs, creamy potato salad, and BBQ burnt end sliders served on sweet Hawaiian rolls

Texas BBQ serving smoked sausage, fire-roasted corn and pit beans

Memphis BBQ featuring smoked turkey sandwiches with white BBQ sauce and smoked & crispy wings

Louisiana BBQ highlighting loaded sidewinders, Cajun-inspired flavors and fresh beignets

North Carolina BBQ offering pulled chicken sliders, pulled pork sliders and roasted jalapeño white mac & cheese

New this year, Refresh Reef Café is serving refreshing mocktails and cocktails.

SeaWorld is offering discounts on tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes during the Fourth of July Sale, and honoring U.S. active-duty military service members, veterans, and their families through the Waves of Honor program.

For more information and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.

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