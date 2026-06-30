Delta Air Lines introduces nonstop flights between New York and Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Delta Air Lines is excited to introduce new seasonal nonstop weekend flights connecting New York-LaGuardia with Melbourne-Orlando International Airport, beginning December 19.

The service runs on Saturdays and Sundays until May 2, 2027, offering direct nonstop travel between Florida’s Space Coast and one of the country’s biggest travel markets.

The new route offers more travel choices for both residents and visitors, making MLB even more connected to one of its most important domestic markets.

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