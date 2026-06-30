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Delta Air Lines introduces nonstop flights between New York and Melbourne

Delta Adds New York to Melbourne Orlando Flights

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Delta To Report Quarterly Earnings AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 12: A Delta Airlines plane is stationed at a gate at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on January 12, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Delta Airlines will report quarterly earnings this week. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Delta Air Lines is excited to introduce new seasonal nonstop weekend flights connecting New York-LaGuardia with Melbourne-Orlando International Airport, beginning December 19.

The service runs on Saturdays and Sundays until May 2, 2027, offering direct nonstop travel between Florida’s Space Coast and one of the country’s biggest travel markets.

The new route offers more travel choices for both residents and visitors, making MLB even more connected to one of its most important domestic markets.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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