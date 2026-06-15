Stepbrother of Anna Kepner ordered into federal custody for cruise ship murder case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The stepbrother accused of killing 18-year-old Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival cruise ship last year has now been ordered into federal custody pending trial, per a sealed supplemental order obtained by ABC.

The 16-year-old defendant, Timothy Hudson, was permitted to remain under strict release conditions, including electronic monitoring, with a relative. After months of legal disputes over his pretrial freedom, a federal judge ordered his detention.

According to court proceedings, Hudson was instructed to report to the federal courthouse in Tampa, where he was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

A sealed supplemental order is a legal document issued by a judge that provides additional directives or clarifications to an ongoing court case.

Anna Kepner was found dead aboard the Carnival Horizon in November 2025 while the ship was in international waters. Federal authorities allege that Hudson, her stepbrother, was responsible for her death.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Because the incident occurred in international waters, the case is being prosecuted in federal court.

The detention order means Hudson will remain behind bars as the high-profile federal murder case moves closer to trial.

The following statement has been released by The Kepner Family:

We would like to thank the FBI, the United States Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in helping place the accused murderer of Anna Marie Kepner behind bars until trial. It was painful for our family to know that he had been free for as long as he was. We are now at peace knowing that he will not be able to harm anyone else while awaiting trial. Anna’s birthday was this past weekend, and we celebrated her life together as a family. While birthdays are never the same without her, we continue to honor her memory and cherish the love and joy she brought to our lives. As we move closer to the start of the trial in the coming months, we remain hopeful for a swift conclusion to this process and for justice to be served. Thank you, The Kepner Family

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group