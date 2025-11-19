Brevard County motion reveals new details in FBI investigation into teen’s death on cruise ship

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — New court filings are shedding light on the ongoing federal investigation into the death of an 18-year-old Brevard County woman who died earlier this month aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

Channel 9 obtained an emergency motion filed in Brevard County late Wednesday, revealing new information about the FBI’s efforts to determine what happened to Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old from Titusville. She was found dead on Nov. 9 aboard a cruise that had departed from Miami.

Investigators had previously described the area where her body was discovered as a “grim location.” The FBI is leading the case, which remains active. The filing—submitted by an attorney connected to the case, requests that the court prevent Kepner’s mother, Shauntel Hudson, from testifying at this stage of the investigation. According to the document, the concern is that the FBI may pursue a criminal case involving one of Hudson’s minor children in connection with Anna’s death.

It’s important to note that no charges have been filed, and the FBI has not publicly indicated that charges are forthcoming.

This petition was filed in Brevard County, where Kepner lived before embarking on the cruise. Channel 9 is continuing to review the court documents and will update this story as more information becomes available.

SEE THE MOTION BELOW:

