Baby girl Zoe marks milestone for Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital celebrated its 1,500th birth at the Center for Women and Babies on May 1. Baby girl Zoe was born to parents Ashley and Ian, marking a major milestone for the hospital on this very speciaL day.

The hospital began operations in January 2025, making the 1,500th birth a significant achievement since its opening.

Baby girl Zoe, Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital's 1,500th birth Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital celebrated its 1,500th birth at the Center for Women and Babies on May 1. Baby girl Zoe was born to parents Ashley and Ian. (Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital/Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital)

The hospital is happy to share that baby Zoe was born weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Both Zoe and her loving parents, Ashley and Ian, are doing wonderfully.

Orlando Health offers highly trained physicians, surgeons, and specialists, providing the highest level of care and comprehensive services within the community.

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