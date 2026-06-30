Central Florida organizations collect aid for Venezuela earthquake victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following catastrophic earthquakes across Northern Venezuela, Orlando-based organization Casa de Venezuela, the Orlando Regional Realtors Association, and Bravo Supermarkets are partnering to organize relief aid donation sites across Central Florida. Casa de Venezuela Orlando Founder William Diaz told Channel 9 that there are specific items they’re in need of. Those items include;
- Personal Care Items
- Feminine Products
- Tarps
- Tents
- Sleeping Bags
- Batteries
- Camping-style Outdoor Supplies
- Work Boots
These items can be donated at any local Bravo Supermarket or at the Orlando Regional Realtors Association offices.
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Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association
5421 Diplomat Cir, Orlando, FL 32810
N. Semoran Bravo Supermarket
999 North Semoran Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Curry Ford Bravo Supermarket
4520 Curry Ford Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Metrowest Bravo Supermarket
5854 Raleigh Street
Orlando, FL 32835
Oak Ridge Bravo Supermarket
4065 W Oak Ridge Road
Orlando, FL 32809
Pine Hills Bravo Supermarket
2701 N Hiawassee Road
Orlando, FL 32818
Casselberry Bravo Supermarket
398 Sr 436
Casselberry, FL 32707
Union Park Bravo Supermarket
10659 E Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32817
Southchase Bravo Supermarket
12402 S Orange Blossom TR
Orlando, FL 32837
Longwood Bravo Supermarket
1271 S US Highway 17-92
Longwood, FL 32750
Winter Garden Bravo Supermarket
13375 West Colonial Drive Suite 9
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lake Nona Bravo Supermarket
13024 Narcoossee Road
Orlando, FL 32832
Osceola Pkwy Bravo Supermarket
3081 Michigan Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Kissimmee Bravo Supermarket
4108 West Vine Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sanford Bravo Supermarket
2921 Orlando Drive
Sanford, FL 32773
Four Corners Bravo Supermarket
1640 U.S. 27
Clermont, FL 34714
Orange City Bravo Supermarket
2413 Enterprise Road
Orange City, FL 32763
Poinciana Bravo Supermarket
4651 Old Pleasant Hill Road
Kissimmee, FL 34758
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