Central Florida organizations collect aid for Venezuela earthquake victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following catastrophic earthquakes across Northern Venezuela, Orlando-based organization Casa de Venezuela, the Orlando Regional Realtors Association, and Bravo Supermarkets are partnering to organize relief aid donation sites across Central Florida. Casa de Venezuela Orlando Founder William Diaz told Channel 9 that there are specific items they’re in need of. Those items include;

Personal Care Items

Feminine Products

Tarps

Tents

Sleeping Bags

Batteries

Camping-style Outdoor Supplies

Work Boots

These items can be donated at any local Bravo Supermarket or at the Orlando Regional Realtors Association offices.

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Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association

5421 Diplomat Cir, Orlando, FL 32810

N. Semoran Bravo Supermarket

999 North Semoran Blvd

Orlando, FL 32807

Curry Ford Bravo Supermarket

4520 Curry Ford Rd

Orlando, FL 32812

Metrowest Bravo Supermarket

5854 Raleigh Street

Orlando, FL 32835

Oak Ridge Bravo Supermarket

4065 W Oak Ridge Road

Orlando, FL 32809

Pine Hills Bravo Supermarket

2701 N Hiawassee Road

Orlando, FL 32818

Casselberry Bravo Supermarket

398 Sr 436

Casselberry, FL 32707

Union Park Bravo Supermarket

10659 E Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32817

Southchase Bravo Supermarket

12402 S Orange Blossom TR

Orlando, FL 32837

Longwood Bravo Supermarket

1271 S US Highway 17-92

Longwood, FL 32750

Winter Garden Bravo Supermarket

13375 West Colonial Drive Suite 9

Winter Garden, FL 34787

Lake Nona Bravo Supermarket

13024 Narcoossee Road

Orlando, FL 32832

Osceola Pkwy Bravo Supermarket

3081 Michigan Avenue

Kissimmee, FL 34744

Kissimmee Bravo Supermarket

4108 West Vine Street

Kissimmee, FL 34741

Sanford Bravo Supermarket

2921 Orlando Drive

Sanford, FL 32773

Four Corners Bravo Supermarket

1640 U.S. 27

Clermont, FL 34714

Orange City Bravo Supermarket

2413 Enterprise Road

Orange City, FL 32763

Poinciana Bravo Supermarket

4651 Old Pleasant Hill Road

Kissimmee, FL 34758

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