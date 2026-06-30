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Orlando opens 50-year-old time capsule, plans new one for 2076

Orlando unearths 50-year-old time capsule

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has opened a time capsule that was buried 50 years ago by the Kiwanis Club of Orlando.

The capsule, which was opened as the US prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, contained items such as official letters, journals, and a phonebook.

The retrieved items will be stored at City Hall, and city leaders are discussing plans for a new time capsule to be opened in 2076.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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