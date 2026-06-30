Local developer faces charges after backyard altercation with minor

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kyle Daniel Riva, a real estate developer, was arrested at his Winter Park home on June 29 after a verbal altercation with a minor in his backyard.

Local law enforcement has charged Riva with battery by strangulation of a minor, robbery through sudden snatching, and criminal mischief. Reports indicate that during the altercation, Riva allegedly grabbed the minor by the neck, restricting his breathing and blood flow to his head.

According to the report, he then snatched the minor’s phone and threw it into Lake Antigua, destroying the device, which is retail valued at approximately $699.00.

Riva was placed in handcuffs and transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

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