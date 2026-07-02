Body cam footage released of deadly alligator attack in Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released new body camera video showing the moments first responders arrived after a deadly alligator attack that claimed the life of a 31-year-old Orlando woman.

The heavily redacted video shows the first deputy arriving at the scene with a tourniquet in hand. The victim, Brittany Clark, is concealed beneath a sunshade.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Clark was attacked June 28 while swimming with friends in the Econlockhatchee River near the Barr Street Trailhead in the Little Big Econ State Forest.

Investigators said Clark suffered catastrophic injuries after an alligator severed both of her arms. Her friends pulled her from the water before calling 911, but she later died at a hospital from blood loss.

FWC said investigators have captured and killed two alligators, one measuring 13 feet and another about 12.5 feet long, found near the attack site. DNA testing is underway to determine whether either animal was responsible.

The Barr Street Trailhead and the affected portion of the Little Big Econ State Forest remain closed while the investigation continues.

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