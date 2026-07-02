America 250: What’s open and closed July 3 and 4?

The big celebration for America’s 250th birthday is just hours away and with it will come closures, as employees head out to mark the milestone.

While many businesses may be open to bring in the money that comes with a national holiday, others will close their doors for the day, maybe even more.

Saturday marks July 4, but Friday, July 3, is also marked as a federal holiday, per the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). It may also be a company holiday for many businesses. Some state offices may also mark July 3 as a state holiday.

So what’s open and closed over the coming days?

For July 3:

Closed:

NYSE

Federal offices

Open:

For July 4:

Closed

Banks

Mail

UPS

FedEx

DMV

Costco

Open

Information from the “Today” show, The Hill and Fox News was used for this story.

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