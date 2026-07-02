House fire in Marion County after garage explosion, one injured

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. — One person was airlifted to a burn center after a garage explosion sparked a house fire in southeast Marion County, fire officials said.

Marion County Fire Rescue said crews responded at 8:56 a.m. Thursday to multiple 911 calls reporting an explosion and residential structure fire in the 2100 block of Southeast 169th Avenue Road in Silver Springs.

Callers reported hearing a loud explosion before seeing an attached garage engulfed in flames, officials said.

Firefighters arrived around 9:02 a.m. and found a two-story home with a working fire involving the attached garage.

Crews deployed multiple hose lines, searched the home and worked to keep the fire from spreading into the living areas, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said primary and secondary searches confirmed no people were inside the home. Two cats were found alive.

The fire was contained primarily to the garage and was declared under control at 9:29 a.m.

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One person was treated for injuries and taken to a nearby landing zone before being airlifted by ShandsCair to a regional burn center.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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